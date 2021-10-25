Sulphur Springs The Wall That Heals Escort Route For Tuesday November 2

‘TWTH’ Hopkins County, Sulphur Springs Escort Route
Meetup Location: Hopkins County Eastbound I-30 Rest Area, Cumby
Eastbound I-30 Mile Marker 111
Meetup: 12:30 pm
Ride Briefing: 1:15 pm
KSU: 1:30 pm
Arrive: 2:15 pm
- From Eastbound I-30, take the 127-exit toward SH-301 Loop.
- Turn North onto SH-301 Loop overpass and continue to the stop sign.
- Turn West on Jefferson St., Bus. 67, to the stop sign at Jackson Street.
- Turn South on Jackson Street.
- Turn West back onto Jefferson Street, go to the stop sign at Oak Avenue.
- Continue West through the stop sign on Jefferson Street.
- Turn West on Connally Street, continue to the stop sign at League Street.
- Turn North onto League Street to the stop sign Houston Street.
- Turn West onto Houston Street; continue to Hillcrest (red light).
- Turn South onto Hillcrest and enter the Sulphur Springs High School entrance driveway to the East at Barbara Bush Primary School.
Ride Captain Name: Robert Kerr
Cell Number: 903-305-4560
Police Contact: SSPD Chief Jason Ricketson
Cell Number: 903-348-3760