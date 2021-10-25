Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Sulphur Springs The Wall That Heals Escort Route For Tuesday November 2

‘TWTH’ Hopkins County, Sulphur Springs Escort Route

Meetup Location:  Hopkins County Eastbound I-30 Rest Area, Cumby

Eastbound I-30 Mile Marker 111

Meetup: 12:30 pm

Ride Briefing: 1:15 pm

KSU: 1:30 pm

Arrive: 2:15 pm

  • From Eastbound I-30, take the 127-exit toward SH-301 Loop.
  • Turn North onto SH-301 Loop overpass and continue to the stop sign.
  • Turn West on Jefferson St., Bus. 67, to the stop sign at Jackson Street.
  • Turn South on Jackson Street.
  • Turn West back onto Jefferson Street, go to the stop sign at Oak Avenue.
  • Continue West through the stop sign on Jefferson Street.
  • Turn West on Connally Street, continue to the stop sign at League Street.
  • Turn North onto League Street to the stop sign Houston Street.
  • Turn West onto Houston Street; continue to Hillcrest (red light).
  • Turn South onto Hillcrest and enter the Sulphur Springs High School entrance driveway to the East at Barbara Bush Primary School.

Ride Captain Name: Robert Kerr

Cell Number:  903-305-4560

Police Contact: SSPD Chief Jason Ricketson

Cell Number: 903-348-3760

