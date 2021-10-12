The Whatley Center Host Joni And Olivia Harms

Joni and Olivia Harms

The Whatley Center for the Performing Arts at Northeast Texas Community College will host Joni and Olivia Harms in concert on Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 7:30 pm. You won’t want to miss this talented mother-daughter duo as they bring their unique brand of country music to the stage.

Joni Harms has earned multiple honors from such notable organizations as the Western Music Association and the Academy of Western Artists. She has also performed on some of the most famous stages, including the Grand Ole Opry and New York City’s Carnegie Hall. Her most recent studio album, Lucky 13, has received outstanding reviews in the industry.

“Growing up, I learned to sing and write songs by listening to Emmylou Harris, Dolly Parton, Merle Haggard, and George Strait,” says Harms. “I remember seeing Emmylou Harris, and, after playing a while with the famous Hot Band, she returned to the stage with just her black Gibson guitar and proved if you can truly sing, write a song and play your guitar, then you can entertain your audience all by yourself.”

Joni’s signature cowboy hat and boots are indeed more than a fashion statement. Harms lives on a century farm in Oregon homesteaded by her great-great-grandfather Harms in 1872. Joni says, “This place has inspired many of my songs, and I think they truly represent who I am and what is important to me.”

Olivia is following in her mom’s footsteps as she makes her name in country music.

Olivia’s second album Rhinestone Cowgirl is available now. Produced by D. Scott Miller, the 11-song collection calls out to the cowboys, name-drops George Strait, swings through Buckaroo territory, and packs plenty of twang and steel guitar. Olivia co-wrote every song.

“I was going for a very traditional country vibe, but with some Bakersfield and of some country-western swing to bring back honky-tonks.” Olivia explained. “I think it boiled down to very traditional ‘90s-style country.”

Tickets to the performance are $25 for adults and $10 for students. You may purchase seats online at www.whatleycenter.com or by calling the Whatley Center box office at 903-434-8181. Tickets will also be available at the door on the night of the performance.