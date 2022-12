.

Texarkana police are looking for two suspects who stole about $3000 from an elderly woman who was shopping at the Hobby Lobby in Texarkana. The victim didn’t know the theft had occurred until she went to pay for her merchandise about a half hour after the theft. Police say by that time the thieves had already made over $3,000 in purchases at two other local stores with the woman’s credit cards. A picture of the suspects is on our website.