Things to Do Around Paris This Weekend

Red River Valley Fair September 26th – 29th – Annual event of vendors, food, exhibits, entertainment and carnival. Something for all ages. (more info coming soon)

The Honey Grove Chamber of Commerce presents its annual Davy Crockett Festival this Saturday. It begins with a pancake breakfast at 7am at the Masonic Lodge and will also feature a dog parade, a dunking booth, an old-fashioned cake walk and a bicycle rodeo. Live music will be set up in Memorial Park.

Lamar & Red River County Crime Stoppers will hold bed races beginning at 1pm tomorrow at the Red River Valley Fairground. Gates open at 11:00 am. Medals will be awarded to the team with the fastest bed, the slowest bed, the most creative bed/attire and the people’s choice award. A Bed parade will be held tonight at 7:30 pm.

The Chocota Volunteer Fire Department is having a hamburger and hot dog supper tomorrow, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Chicota Community Center. There will be tea, coffee, water, and desserts with a live auction plus door prizes for both adults and kids. Cakes and pies are being accepted for the auction. Donations are accepted at the door.