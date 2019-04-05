Things To Do Around Paris This Weekend

PCT will be hosting a fundraising western themed murder mystery at Drake Party Barn on Saturday, April 6, 7-10pm. For more information go to pctonstage.com.

—

Make a note for this coming Saturday, April 6, as it is our monthly free breakfast for all Lamar County First Responders. Breakfast served between 8:30 and 9:30 am and the menu is eggs, bacon, sausage, ham, biscuits, hash browns, gravy and coffee, milk and orange juice. The men of First Christian Church look forward to the first Saturday of each month to show our appreciation to all who keep us safe 24/7! This Saturday each person will receive an LED Flashlight keychain to hopefully help them in their jobs or in their own homes and vehicles.

Please notify all your staff so they can be treated to a special breakfast morning.

—

The Faught Volunteer Fire Department will host its annual Pancake Breakfast with all the fixin’s this Saturday at Fire Station 1, on CR 43420, from 6 a.m.-noon. Tickets are $7 in advance or $8 at the door for all you can eat and children under 7 years old eat free.

—

The Prairiland FFA is having their 48th Annual Livestock Show, Plant Sale, Fish Lunch, and Auction Saturday, April 6, at Prairiland. Plant Sale starts at 8:00 am, Fish Lunch ($10 a plate) at Noon and a Fundraising Auction at the Junior High Gym at 1:30.

—

Saturday, April 6, from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm it’s the Fourth Annual Dogwood Days Car Show in Idabel at 2 SE Jefferson. All makes and models plus a burnout contest. Door prizes and trophies. Registration is $5 for early, $10 at the show. For registration or more info call 580-286-3379.

—

Paris police officers and firefighters will go head to head in a benefit basketball game on April 6th in the Paris High School Gym. Money raised in the latest edition of “ Guns and Hozes” will benefit the Paris High School “ Crimestoppers” program. Tickets are $5. There will also be a silent auction and live auction items available for sale as well as souvenir T-shirts for sale.