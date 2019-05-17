Things to Do Around Paris This Weekend

Dylan’s Drivers provides a safe and reliable service within Lamar County, Texas, by providing free, non-judgemental, confidential rides to individuals who are rendered incapable of or lack access to safe transportation. Their hours of operations are Thursday be from 10:00 pm to 12:00 am, Friday and Saturday nights from 10:00 pm until 3:00 am. Call 903.905.4959

—

Adopt a pet today- give a dog or cat a forever home! Head over to the Paris Animal Shelter or look for the Lamar County Humane Association in front of Petco on Saturdays. And if you have a pet, have them spayed or neutered.

—

Elks Lodge has a Veterans and First Responders Breakfast the third Saturday of the month at the Lodge. (5/18)

—

April Story Times at Paris Library – Baby & Toddler Story Time baby Toddler Tuesdays @ 10:30 (Except for Tuesday, February 19) Ages 0 – 2 years. Tale Time with Tracy story time Wednesdays @ 10:30 AM. Regular Wednesday story time continues throughout the whole year 3 – 5 year-olds.

—

On Mondays at 10:30 AM- Health4U class is a free program through the Paris-Lamar County Health District focusing on helping build healthier communities through educating adults on healthy living. At the Paris-Lamar County Health District 400 W Sherman St in Paris.For more information call Jessica Crawford (903) 785-4561. http://www.parislamarhealth.com

—

PARIS – Texas Department of Transportation Department officials today noted that the comment period for its Loop 286 study remains open through May 31. TxDOT’s April 25 public meeting on the study provided interested citizens a chance to view proposed project schematics and plans, and provide their ideas/comments in writing. The information presented at the public meeting is also available online at http://loop286.com. Those who could not attend the first public meeting can also provide their comments/ideas via an online survey available on the Loop 286 website, officials said. For more information, contact Tim.McAlavy@txdot.gov or (903) 737-9213.

—

2nd Annual LIVE UNITED 5k Run/Walk Benefiting the United Way of Lamar County is happening Saturday, May 18th at the Trail de Paris. 5k starts at 8am/ Registration starts 7am – $25 pre-registration (until May 1st) / $35 day of race. ALL STUDENTS $10! Register at the United Way of Lamar County office located at 2340 Lamar Ave or email jenny.wilson@lamarcountyuw.org.

—

The Langford Lake BBQ Cook-Off is coming Saturday May 18th. Registration forms are available at Historic Red River County Chamber of Commerce or by calling 903-427-2645 Registration is $50.00 for the three-meat category including brisket, pulled pork, and pork ribs plus $10.00 extra for beans

—

There will be a “We Can Recover” Rally Saturday May 18th from 12p-2p at Bywaters Park in Paris. The purpose of the rally is to bring attention to the substance and alcohol abuse that is taking control of our town. If you are struggling with this or know someone who is you should attend. For more info call Derek Henry at 903-272-7096.

—

Chisum Trails Cowboy Church is having a 4D Barrell Race Saturday May 18th at the Church Arena. Books open at 11am and close at 3pm. 70% payback. Door prizes and concessions. For more info call Brittany at 915-525-2075.

—