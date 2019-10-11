Things To Do Around Paris This Weekend

Dylan’s Drivers provides a safe and reliable service within Lamar County, Texas, by providing free, non-judgemental, confidential rides to individuals who are rendered incapable of or lack access to safe transportation. Their hours of operation are Thursday be from 10:00 pm to 12:00 am, Friday and Saturday nights from 10:00 pm until 3:00 am. Call 903.905.4959

Adopt a pet today- give a dog or cat a forever home! Head over to the Paris Animal Shelter or look for the Lamar County Humane Association in front of Petco on Saturdays. And if you have a pet, have them spayed or neutered.

Bring the family to the Paris Farmers and Artisan Market for a Saturday morning of fun and great vendors! 8am-1pm. —

The Apollo 11 Mission is on view through November 2nd at the Valley of the Caddo Museum at 1115 Bonham St in Paris. The poster exhibition is presented courtesy of the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service. The museum is open 10 AM to 4:00 PM every Friday and Saturday except major holidays. Admission is free, special tours can be arranged by appointment.

Hugo Parkinson Support Group Sat. Oct. 12th 2:00 PM at Hugo Health & Rehabilitation Center 1001 Heritage Way (Bypass 70 East) SPEAKERS: Dr. K (DR. Cherian Karunapuzha), Movement Disorder specialist with Mercy & BRUCE MCINTYRE, Executive Director, Parkinson Foundation of Oklahoma. If you have questions about Parkinson’s, please join us to receive factual information. EVERYONE IS WELCOME. Refreshments will be served. FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT: Linda: 580-743-1983 / Martha: 580-326-9195 or 580-317-3323.

Saturday October 12th it’s the Annual CHIPS Banquet to benefit the Chisum High Incentive Program for Seniors. Tickets are $15 and includes a potato and nacho bar, dessert and drink. Musical entertainment by Stoney MUsgrove Music – Under the Sun. There will also be a live and silent auction and some great prizes! Sponsorship opportunities are also available. For more info call Angela Williams at 903-249-3275.

October 12, 2019 from 5:30-8:30 pm, Aaron Parker PTO will be hosting a Harvest Festival at Aaron Parker Elementary to raise funds for an outdoor classroom, field trips and classroom supplies. This will be a fun event for the entire family They will have carnival games, inflatable slide, dunking booth, children’s train, concessions and silent auction/raffle. The Chicota and Powderly Fire Departments will have trucks on location and helping kids put out fire.

Saturday October 12th at 4pm Powderly VFD asks you please come out and help one of their own. Lona Handley who is the wife of Powderly VFD’s Assistant Chief Ed Handley, has been recently diagnosed with Chronic Myeloid Leukemia. Lona and Ed along with their family has been apart of our community and the fire department for many years. Now it’s our turn to help them.

Powderly VFD will be hosting a hamburger supper, with live entertainment from Stacy Musgrove and the Stoney Creek Band as well as a live auction. $10 admission at the door. All proceeds are to help with any expenses the Handleys need. Come out for a fun night of fellowship, good music and help us with a great cause!