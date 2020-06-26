Things to Do Around Paris This Weekend

The downtown mini golf is rescheduled for Friday June 26th from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., and Saturday June 27th from 11:00 p.m.– 5:00 p.m. The event has been modified with safety precautions. Attached is the press release for the event.

Each family group will be given a putter to use for their family group. The putters will be properly sanitized between uses. Sanitizer will be available at numerous stops All putting greens will be outside of the business. All Main street volunteers will use safety precautions while helping the participants

This is a fundraiser for the downtown food pantry. A Facebook page has been created for the event. It is listed on Downtown Paris, Texas Facebook page. WE ask that everyone share the event on their page, and if comfortable, please come out and putt a round. Cost is $5 per person with kids 13 and under free. The one fee is good for both days.

—

Friday June 26th come out for the Greater Blossom Development Association’s 4th Annual Blossom Patriot Fest Fireworks Show!

Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy the show along the trail. Fireworks are launched on the west side of Blossom Elementary.

*This has been a difficult year for our fundraising efforts and we would like to send a BIG THANK YOU to the anonymous donor who so graciously covered all the expenses for the show to go on! WE LOVE OUR COMMUNITY!

—

Paris Community Theater Garage Sale Fundraiser. The Brown Center. 115 Clarksville St. NOTE THAT THE SALE IS NOT AT THE PLAZA THEATER ON THE SQUARE! Paris, TX 75460 Huge Sale! Fri. 6/26 & Sat.6/27 10:00 am to 4:00 pm both days. No early sales. Lots of bargains on the day of the sale!

Tons of clothes, women’s, men’s, vintage, costumes, floral, lots of furniture, file cabinets, fabric, Xmas, linens, rugs, scrap lumber, Halloween makeup, home decor, prom, party, and special occasion dresses, miscellaneous.

—

Detroit will host its Independence Day Parade on Saturday at 10am. Prior to the parade, the Detroit Fire Department, they will host their annual fireman’s breakfast at the station beginning at 7am.

—-

11th Annual Honey Grove Fireworks Show will be Saturday June 27th behind Puckett Family Clinic and parking on HGISD School grounds. Bring your picnic spreads and coolers and enjoy the Largest Show I have put together yet and will be significantly larger than any show around this year. There will be a DJ and as usual, the Star Spangled Banner just prior to fireworks. No food vendors or bands this year, as we are trying to be respectful of social distancing. We are hoping the Boy Scouts can assist with parking. Please spread the word because this will be a show you will not want to miss.

—