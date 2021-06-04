Things to Do Around Paris This Weekend

The SDBA Drag Boat Races are back at Lake Crook Saturday Jun 5th and Sunday Jun 6th. The sport of drag boat racing is a different arena for spectators, as you can get up close and personal with the drivers and crews, and see what it takes to prepare a boat for its next round of competition.

This sport is also known for its family-type atmosphere, where children are a major part of this sport, taking part in working on the boats, and in many cases eventually driving their own boat. Attending an SDBA /Lucas Drag boat race is exciting and fun for people of all ages and will provide a glimpse into a championship drag boat race like you’ve never experienced.

—

The JOHNNY STALLINGS MEMORIAL GREAT PARIS TURTLE FLOAT is approaching fast. All proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Club of the Red River Valley. As always the race will be at the Love Civic Center in Paris, Texas. This year’s race will take place on June 5th, 2021 at 10 AM.

The public is invited to adopt and cheer on the TURTLES. The fastest TURTLE will win $3,000, with second place winning $2,000 and 3rd place winning $1,000. But that’s not all, 10 TURTLES will be randomly pulled to receive $50 each.

TURTLES can be purchased by contacting any of the Club Board Members or coming by the Boys and Girls Club located at 1530 NE 1st Street, Paris, Texas.

TURTLES are $10 each or a HERD OF TURTLES (11) for $100.

—

The Red River Valley Tourism Association (RRVTA) would like to invite you to this year’s regional event of the season – the US Hwy 82/287 Yard Sale. In the Red River Valley area, on June 5th and 6th will be yard sales, garage sales, sidewalk sales, farmer’s markets, and flea markets located within participating communities covering 425 miles of the Highway 82 and Highway 287 corridors and beyond. From as far as New Boston to the east, to Seymour to the west, south to Henrietta, and north to Quanah and points in between, you are sure to find lots of treasures in Texas and Oklahoma.