Things To Do Around Paris This Weekend

The Eighth Annual Hugo Pumpkin Festival is happening from Thursday, Sep 29, through Oct 30. Experience and enjoy the many beautiful Fall outdoor and fun attractions, such as the only pumpkin patch featuring live elephants.

hugopumpkinfestival.com

—

Saturday, Oct 8, at 5:30 pm, it’s the Field of Dreams Baseball Bash, the Paris Optimist Foundation annual fundraiser. Tickets are $35.00 and include dinner dancing, catered meals, live and Silent auctions, and more. One hundred percent of the money will fund the Paris Optimist Club’s youth programs, including ballpark improvements, Buddy Baseball, and college scholarships for Lamar County graduating seniors. The event is at the Love Civic Center, 2025 S. Collegiate Ave. Dinner is from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm. Awards are at 6:15 pm, and the Auction begins at 6:30 pm. For tickets or info, call Sabra Vaughan at 903-249-3499.

—

Delta County Cotton Harvest Festival is Saturday, Oct 8, on the historic Cooper square! It starts at noon and continues until 11:00 pm featuring music all afternoon and evening and headliner KAMERON MARLOWE. All events are FREE except the concert. Tickets are $15 advance on stubwire and $20 at the gate. He has been selling out shows, and we are excited about this one! You can find more details on Facebook or www.deltacountycottonharvest.com.

—

Roxton Annual City Wide Garage Sale Saturday, Oct 8, from 8:00 am til 2:00 pm. Maps are available at Roxton Café & Grocery.

—

Fish Fry Sat Oct 8, from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm at the Roan Oak Masonic Lodge in Garretts Bluff, and the cost is Donations Only. Everyone Welcome!

—

Avery VFD has a fish fry on Saturday, Oct 8, from 11:00 am till gone. It is at the fire station at 135 N. Austin in Avery. They will serve fried USA catfish, hush puppies, cole slaw, pinto beans, French fries, dessert, and drinks. For more info, call Phyllis at 903-244-2210.

—