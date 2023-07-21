Things To Do Around Paris This Weekend

The Paris Farmers and Artisan Market’s entire market is open again! Every Saturday from 8:00 am till 1:00 pm, fresh and local.

The freshest vegetables, fruits, flowers, eggs, meats, and value-added items include candy, bread and pastries, Keto products, locally roasted coffee, kombucha, and elderberry products, handmade organic lotions, personal care items, artisan jewelry, soaps, and much more. Come out and enjoy the Paris Farmers and Artisan Market every Saturday!

We Care Paris “Elderly Fundraiser” is Saturday, Jul 22, from 10:00 am until 4:00 pm at Wash Masters 3040 NE Loop. Join us for a fun, activity-filled day as we come together to help meet some of our local elderly needs. Please help us to help others. Together we can make a difference, and the funds raised help with the overall health needs of our local elderly, such as medications, ACs, fans, healthcare, and adult diapers. There will be food, live entertainment, and prizes! For more info, you can call 903-737-6990.