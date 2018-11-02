Things to Do This Weekend Around Paris

Come out and join Paris Ford/Lincoln at R.L. Maddox Stadium, before the Homecoming game on November 2nd from 4:00 to 7:00 PM , during our Drive 4UR School event. Paris Ford/Lincoln will make a donation in the amount of $20.00 for each eligible test drive up to a maximum of $6000.00 (300 Test Drives). We will be at the Stadium beginning at 4:00 PM and will be onsite right up to kickoff at 7:00 PM with a great selection of America’s best selling brand for you to hop behind the wheel of, take a short or long drive and earn some dollars for the North Lamar Independent School District. Help us help them by reaching our goal of 300 test drives for the evening. Knowledgeable Sales Consultants will be on hand for your test drive and will be able to answer any questions you may have on any particular vehicle that you drive or have an interest in.

The 2nd Annual United Way of Lamar County Food Truck Wars. Parking Lot at the corner of Collegiate Drive and Lamar Avenue Friday, November 2nd 11am-1pm. Come have lunch and a portion will be donated to the United Way 2019 Campaign. Food Truck with the biggest donation will be crowned the United Way of Lamar County Food Truck of the Year. They sold out last year – so come early!

Novice Volunteer Fire Department is having an All You Can Eat Chili Supper on November 2, 2018 from Noon until 8:00 PM. We have hot, medium, and mild chili, stew, beans, cornbread, hot dogs, frito pies and homemade desserts. We also have door prizes and a drawing for a Savage Model 11 Creedmoor 6.5 mm with Nikon scope and case. The cost is $8.00 for Adults, $5.00 for children 4-11 and children under the age of 4 are free. Come support your community and eat a great meal at a great price at Novice Volunteer Fire Department 13834 FM 195 on November 2.

The Chicota Community Center Fall Festival is Saturday November 3rd. Chili, Hot Dogs, Desserts, Tea and Coffee. Serving starts at 5pm. Bingo at 6:30. Adults $8, Children 5-10 $5. Children under 5 free.