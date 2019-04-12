Things To Do This Weekend Around Paris

Opening day of the Northeast Texas Trail is Saturday (Apr 13) with Paris Trail Fest from 1:00 until 4:00 pm at the Love Civic Center Trail Head. Fun Family Bike Ride, Live Music, Giveaways, Tasty Food From Local Vendors, and Bike safety stations. Plus:

– Drawing for T-Shirts & Specialized 24” 7-Speed Bicycle ‛

Set of bike lights for the first 100 participants

Bike Registration Station by Paris Police Dept.

Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult

Helmets strongly recommended

Trail de Paris – Bird & Nature Walk, April 13 at 8:00 am

Free Trail de Paris Bird and Nature Walk led by Master Naturalist Nancee Salzman. Meet at 8:00 am at PJC’s Noyes Stadium parking lot on 24th SE. All ages are welcome! Wear comfortable shoes.

Trail de Paris – Yoga, April 13 at 11:00 am

Free yoga class at 11am led by Jenny Wilson at the Trail de Paris Yoga Park located West of 12th St. SE. All ages and abilities welcome! Wear comfortable clothes and bring a towel or yoga mat and a bottle of water.

—

April 13 the Roanoke Masonic Lodge is having their Annual Fish Fry at Garrett Bluff. The event will be from 10:00 am till the fish is gone.

—

Lydia’s Miracle Ride is Saturday (Apr 13) from 8:00 am until 3:00 pm at South Main Iron in Paris. There will be a band at 11:00 with lunch, and Silent Auction. All of the proceeds go to help a family who has had twins that were born very premature. They’ve had lots of NICU stays surgeries and appointments.