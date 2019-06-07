Things to Do This Weekend Around Paris

Dylan’s Drivers provides a safe and reliable service within Lamar County, Texas, by providing free, non-judgemental, confidential rides to individuals who are rendered incapable of or lack access to safe transportation. Their hours of operations are Thursday be from 10:00 pm to 12:00 am, Friday and Saturday nights from 10:00 pm until 3:00 am. Call 903.905.4959

—

Adopt a pet today- give a dog or cat a forever home! Head over to the Paris Animal Shelter or look for the Lamar County Humane Association in front of Petco on Saturdays. And if you have a pet, have them spayed or neutered.

—

Hugo Parkinson Support Group Sat. June 8th 2:00 PM at Hugo Health & Rehabilitation Center 1001 Heritage Way (Bypass 70 East) in Hugo. Instructor: Dan O’Grady. PROGRAM: Learning flexibility and boxing moves. If you have questions about Parkinson’s, please join us to receive factual information. EVERYONE IS WELCOME. Refreshments will be served. FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT: Linda: 580-743-1983 or Martha:580-326-9195 or 580-317-3323.

—

Emberson Baptist Church Youth Fundraiser- Pancake Breakfast with sausage and milk juice and coffee. Saturday May 8th. Lamar Point Fire Department in Caviness Hwy 1499.

—

The Red River Valley Tourism Association (RRVTA) would like to invite you to this year’s regional event of the season – the US Hwy 82/287 Yard Sale! In the Red River Valley area, North Texas and Southern Oklahoma on June 7th & 8th, there will be yard sales, garage sales, sidewalk sales, farmers markets and flea markets LOCATED WITHIN participating communities covering 425 miles of the Highway 82 and Highway 287 corridors and beyond! Check out www.paristexas.com for a complete list of participating communities, email chamber@paristexas.com or call 903-784-2501.

—

Northeast Texas Classic Car Show Saturday June 8th 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM.. Each year in June the Red River Valley Veterans Memorial host the Northeast Texas Classic Car Show at the Love Civic Center. Typically there are 190+ show cars in attendance. There are large trophies given out for each class. Friday night at 6:00 PM cars in attendance gets ticket for a chance on a TV and then go on a Cruise around Paris while viewing points of interest on a printed map along with details. Upon return everyone gathers at the Pavilion to listen to some good music and a drawing for the TV.

There are all kinds of door prizes that are given away as well as entertainment throughout the day. Cars will be judged and class trophies awarded mid afternoon as well as Paris Picks where anyone who sponsors a trophy can award a Paris Pick to the car of their choosing. Several food vendors are on hand.

for more info: www.rrvvm.com/carshow.html

—

The Novice Volunteer Fire Department will have their 2nd Annual Fish Fry Fundraiser on June 8, 2019 from 4:00PM to 8:00 PM held at Novice Baptist Church, 13796 FM 195, Paris, TX 75462 (next door to fire department). $10.00, ages 11 and up, $6.00 for Children under age 10. We will have fish, hush puppies, pinto beans, cole slaw, french fries and desserts. Come and support your community and get a great meal at a great price!

—

Lamar County Adopt A Cop’s 5k, Cycling & Walk In Their Shoes Event Saturday June 8th at 8am starting at Reno City Hall, 160 Blackburn Street. Help launch National Police Week at the Lamar County Adopt A Cop 5k & Walk In Their Shoes Community Event! They also have a very special guest speaker this year that you do not want to miss. All proceeds supporting Lamar County Adopt A Cop, a 501c3 non-profit organization. All proceeds will be used to purchase safety equipment for our local law enforcement and first responders. For more info call (903)905-1229.

—

Three women. One house. What could go wrong? Join the cast of Little River Playhouse as the Wild Women of Winedale face growing older and all the joys that go with that. June 6, 7 and 8 at 7pm and June 8 and 9 at 2pm at the theaters located at the McCurtain Campus of Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Idabel. Pre-show music prior to performances. Tickets are $10 for adults. $7.50 for seniors and $5 for students.

—

Come out for Kaila’s CML Benefit Saturday June 8th at Lamar Point Volunteer Fire Department from 5-8pm. Kaila was diagnosed with Chronic Myeloid Leukemia a couple of years ago and is now in need of a bone marrow transplant. She will be unable to work for up to 6 months. All proceed and donations will go for medical expenses and bills that Kaila will acquire during and after surgery. There will be an auction and burgers, chips and beverages. $7 for adults, children 5-10 $3 and 4 and under free!

—

There will be a benefit for Chad Taylor, a Contenders Special Olympic Team Volunteer. He has serious health issues. It will be at the Paris Elks Lodge Sunday June 9th from 1-5pm. There’s a pulled pork lunch for a $10 donation, $5 for children 6-12. Entertainment by Wade White and the Adlandus Mays Family. There will be a live ad silent auction as well. For more info call Johnnie at 903-732-3558.