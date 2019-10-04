Things To Do This Weekend Around Paris

Adventure and pirates take to the Duane Allen Stage in the Ray E. Karrer Theater at Paris Junior College, as the Drama Department continues “Treasure Island” at 7:30 tonight and tomorrow night and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. The play is based on the classic 1881 novel by Robert Louis Stevenson.

The Apollo 11 Mission is on view through November 2nd at the Valley of the Caddo Museum at 1115 Bonham St in Paris. The poster exhibition is presented courtesy of the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service. The museum is open 10 AM to 4:00 PM every Friday and Saturday. Admission is free, special tours can be arranged by appointment.

Reno’s Haunted Trail is tonight and tomorrow from 7pm to 11pm. The journey begins at Reno City Hall. This event is not recommended for small children. The Cost: $10.

The Red River County Car Show in conjunction with the Fall Bazaar tomorrow in Clarksville on the square from 11am till 1pm. Check-in is from 9a-11a. It’s a family fun filled event and features the Car show, craft vendors, food vendors and live performances. For more info call 903-427-2645. Awards at 2pm.