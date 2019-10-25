Things to Do This Weekend Around Paris

The Apollo 11 Mission is on view through November 2 at the Valley of the Caddo Museum at 1115 Bonham St. in Paris from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm every Friday and Saturday. The poster exhibition is presented courtesy of the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service. Admission is free, special tours can be arranged by appointment.

The Festival of Pumpkins takes place all day Saturday at Bywaters Park. Lots of vendors, kids’ activities, food, and live entertainment. Highlights include a Pet Costume Contest and Pet and Owner Look-alike Costume Contest.

The Paris-Lamar County Health District will be offering FREE drive-thru flu shots for people 18 years and older, tomorrow from 1:00 pm while supplies last at First Federal Community Bank, 3010 NE Loop 286, in Paris. For questions contact Emily Neeley – (903) 785-4561.

Everyone is invited to the Paris Rodeo Arena tomorrow for Trunk or Treat, Games and Prizes plus an owner/pet costume contest. Price for the contest is $10 per pet with money going to purchase Christmas gifts for the Veterans of the Clyde Cosper VA Home in Bonham. Donations will also be accepted. Several prizes for the best costumes.

Saturday October 26th join the Paris Education Foundation for the 30th Annual “I Love Paris” celebration in the PHS cafeteria/commons area. This year they are honoring the life of Loren Stephens. Through this event they will establish an endowment fund in memory as we celebrate this 48 plus years as a teacher, coach, bus driver, principal and administrator in the Paris Independent School District. For tickets and more info go to pariseducationfoundation.com.

The Detroit Eagle Education Foundation (DEEF) will be hosting a wrestling event on Saturday, October 26th. VIP tickets are available at 5:30 allowing you to get in early, sit ringside, and have picture and autograph opportunities with the wrestlers. The official doors open at 6 pm and the wrestling will begin at 7 pm. The World Class Pro Revolution Wrestlers are out of Antlers, OK and will be going to both Clarksville ISD and Detroit ISD during the week to speak on Anti-Bullying.

The DEEF is a non -profit organization that gives scholarships to the Seniors of Detroit High School. Every Senior wanting to attend a college, university, or trade school is welcome to apply and receive the $1,000 scholarship. All proceeds from the wrestling event will go to the DEEF.

To kick off this year’s Festival of Pumpkins there will be a Monster Dash FunRun 5k/1 mile run. Check in 8am at Sherman and Main street. Age 13 and under $15, 14 and over $30.

It is the annual “Haunted TREAT” at Tailored Rides, Sunday from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm. It is a free children’s and family fun day with simple games available to play and a costumed horse parade at 1:15 pm. For a fee, they will be doing horseback rides and have concessions available. Costumes are highly encouraged. It is at 384 CR 42520 in Paris.