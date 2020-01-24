Things to Do This Weekend Around Paris

Dylan’s Drivers provides a safe and reliable service within Lamar County, Texas, by providing free, non-judgemental, confidential rides to individuals who are rendered incapable of or lack access to safe transportation. Their hours of operation are Thursday be from 10:00 pm to 12:00 am, Friday and Saturday nights from 10:00 pm until 3:00 am. Call 903.905.4959

Adopt a pet today- give a dog or cat a forever home! Head over to the Paris Animal Shelter or look for the Lamar County Humane Association in front of Petco on Saturdays. And if you have a pet, have them spayed or neutered.

Panther fans can show their support of the North Lamar Panther Baseball team by attending a steak dinner at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Heritage Hall located at 1009 W. Kaufman St. in Paris. The fundraiser is a chance to back the Panthers and mix and mingle with other supporters and coaches. Tickets may be purchased for $100 each by contacting Jason Stephens at 903.517.3605.

Souper Social Saturday January 25th from noon until 2pm at the Depot Community Room 1125 Bonham Street. Feed your tummy and your brain at the upcoming Souper Social, hosted by the Sam Bell Maxey House and the Lamar County Genealogical Society and Library. The Souper Social will take place on Saturday, January 25 from 12-2 p.m. at the Depot Community Room, located at 1125 Bonham Street. Guests are asked to bring a crockpot of their favorite sweet or savory dish, along with one written copy of that dish’s recipe. Drinks will be provided. During the event, guests can sample any or all the dishes, after which they can vote for their favorites. Prizes will be awarded to the winners. After everyone has eaten, guests are invited to stay for a presentation from Robin Cole-Jett called “Steamships on the Red River.” Robin is a teacher, writer, and publisher of the Red River Historian: History of Where the South meets the West. At the end of the event, guests are invited to visit the Lamar County Genealogical Society and Library next door or the Sam Bell Maxey House at 812 South Church Street. Admission to the event is free with a full crockpot.

