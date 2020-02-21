Things to Do This Weekend Around Paris

The Fifth Annual Iron Elite Celebration at Paris Harley Davidson is tomorrow from 11:00 until 3:00 pm with live music from Mix Society Band beginning at noon. There is also a free fish fry and Harlem Nights Paris Beer Garden along with a Bike Show. All makes & models are welcome. Carter Blood Care will be there with its Blood Mobile.

Dylan’s Drivers provides a safe and reliable service within Lamar County by providing free, non-judgmental, confidential rides to individuals who are rendered incapable of or lack access to safe transportation. Their hours of operation on Friday and Saturday nights are 10:00 pm until 3:00 am. Call 903.905.4959.

The Chisum High Incentive Program for Seniors is hosting a Donkey Basketball game tomorrow from 6-8 PM. Tickets are $7 in advance/$10 at the door. For tickets or more information, call 903.669.4589.

The Delta Hope House Chili/Stew dinner Fundraiser for the Delta County Food Pantry is tomorrow at the Cooper Civic Center from 4:30 til 6pm. The event includes live and silent auctions and tons of door prizes. A $5 donation includes your meal, drink and dessert.

Head over to the Paris Animal Shelter or look for the Lamar County Humane Association in front of Petco on Saturdays. And if you already have a pet, check into having them spayed or neutered.