Things to Do This Weekend Around Paris

Christmas in Paris – A traditional Christmas bazaar the Saturday before Thanksgiving Hosted by Troop 2 at the Love Civic Center located at 2025 South Collegiate. Saturday Nov 19, 2022 from 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM.

Website: http://www.troop2paris.com

South Main Iron & Baby Gunn’s Animal Rescue Are joining efforts to raise funds for Addy Wright A sweet 10 year old who is battling Wilms Tumor Cancer November 19th from 10-3! Music from Trey Dose & Merrol Ray. Silent Auction, Gift Basket Drawings, Men’s Basket plus Grill & Cornhole Weekender basket. Ladies’ Basket of local gift cards, products & more. Bake sale too!

NOVEMBER 19TH FROM 10 AM -3 PM At SOUTH MAIN IRON 255 SW 1ST PARIS, TEXAS.

Saturday November 19th from 4-8 PM, it’s the Downtown Paris, Texas Christmas Tree Lighting with live reindeer, Santa & Mrs. Clause, live music featuring Shannon Jones &. Grant Taylor. Come downtown and kick off the holiday season! Tree will light up at 6:00 pm. There will also be hot chocolate, popcorn & fun!

Come Draw with us For Lamar County YoungLives With local artist Jen Sing. Come support Lamar County YoungLife If they fill all 90 available spots, they will raise $2,700. That will send three girls and their babies to camp! Saturday, November 19th 6:30 PM 3535 Lamar Ave Paris. $30 Per Person – Pre-Registered. – TO REGISTER CALL 903-739-0760.