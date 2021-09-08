Third Special Legislative Session Called

Governor Abbott calls a third special session of the legislature, which will deal mainly with redistricting. SMU Political Science Professor Cal Jillson says because of the contentious nature of the first two sessions, expect this one to be as well, as Republicans try to redraw lines to keep them in the majority. Jillson says Texas will be getting two more seats based on census numbers, and they will most likely end up in the Houston and Dallas areas. The session will start on Monday, September 20.