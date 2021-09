Collin County deputies have arrested three suspects in connection with a failed robbery in Melissa that resulted in the shooting of a 13-year-old. The life of the child who was shot was saved by deputies who stopped the bleeding with a tourniquet. Cung Hup, Zenzele Dube, and Bawi Bik, ages unavailable have each been charged with Aggravated Robbery, Injury to a Child and Engaging in Organized Crime.