This Hazardous Weather Outlook

North and Central Texas.

Today and Tonight.

Thunderstorms will be possible across North Texas today. While gusty winds will be a concern, you should not expect widespread severe weather. Heavy rain may result in isolated instances of flooding through the early afternoon, especially for locations near the Red River.

Another complex of storms may move into North Texas late tonight. The severe weather threat appears low, but additional heavy rain may renew flood concerns.

South Central Arkansas, Southwest Arkansas, North Central Louisiana, Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, and Northeast Texas.

A complex of thunderstorms may move east-southeast across the area today from Southern Oklahoma and North Central Texas, mainly affecting locations along and north of Interstate 20. A couple of isolated severe thunderstorms cannot are possible. Damaging winds will be the primary threat.

Monday through Saturday.

There will be a chance for thunderstorms each day next week with the highest possibilities across East Texas. The overall severe weather threat is low, though some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rain.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Activation of emergency management personnel, amateur radio operators, and storm spotters may be needed today. Please relay any information about observed severe weather to the NWS while following all local, state, and CDC guidelines.