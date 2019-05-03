This Weekend Around Paris

The Paris Community Theater will present Mama Mia – a comedy about a woman’s search for her birth mother. The play is performed to the music of ABBA. Show times are 7:30 p.m. tonight and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, with additional performances at 7:30 p.m. on May 9 to 11 and 2:30 p.m. on May 12.

It’s The Claws For Caddo Crawfish Boil tomorrow at The Lamar County Fairgrounds, benefiting The Valley Of The Caddo Museum And Cultural Center. For Tickets or more information visit Caddo Crawfish Paris Dot Com

The 32nd Annual Uncle Jesse’s Big Bass Classic will be held tomorrow from 6am – 3pm at Pat Mayse Lake. The cost for an individual is $50 and $225 for a four-man team. The tournament was founded by Denver “Uncle Jesse” Pyle of the Dukes of Hazard TV Show and his friends, with the stipulation that that 100% of the proceeds from the tournament go directly to benefit children of Lamar County with special needs.

The Cinco De Mayo Art Walk is scheduled for tonight from 6-8 in downtown Paris . it’s a great opportunity to see artists at work. Each participating store will have art on display. Look for the flags and balloons.

Tomorrow is Kids Safe Saturday from 9-3 at Love Civic Center in Paris. It’s a great chance for kids to be up close and personal with fire trucks, police cars and ambulances. Also get free stuff and learn how children can stay safe.

Tomorrow is Opening Day for the Paris Farmers Market. There will be local vendors with all kinds of goodness from fresh produce to farm to table beef. Enjoy some Paris Coffee and a treat from Paris Bakery.