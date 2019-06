Hopkins County Dairy Festival Events

Friday, June 7th

Hot Air Balloon Media Flight, 6:00 a.m. (weather permitting), at Shannon Oaks Church

Opening Ceremonies Ribbon Cutting for Dairy Festival, noon, at Celebration Plaza

Hot Air Balloon Rally and Glow, 6:00 p.m. (weather permitting), at Shannon Oaks Church

Saturday, June 8th

Hot Air Balloon Rally and Flight, 6:30 a.m. (weather permitting), at Shannon Oaks Church

Dairy Festival Parade, 10:00 a.m., Leaves from Buford Park, travels down Houston St.

Jr. Dairy Show, 10:00 a.m. at Civic Center Arena

Milking Contest for Candidates, Parents, and Balloon Pilots, 3 p.m. at Civic Center Arena

TX Championship Ice Cream Freeze Off, 5:30 p.m. at Shannon Oaks Church

Hot Air Balloon Rally & Glow, 6:00 p.m. (weather permitting), at Shannon Oaks Church

Wednesday through Saturday, June 12–15

Carnival on the Civic Center Grounds

Saturday, June 15th

Whipped Challenge, 9:00 a.m. at Heritage Park

Coronation Pageant, 7:00 p.m. at SSISD Auditorium