Thomas Rhett On Getting Into The Biz In Today’s Nashville Roundup

Hollywoodlife.com claims Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani may do a reality TV show about their lives. A source tells the website; “Blake and Gwen have so many outside obligations besides their singing careers, but they’d do [another show] because they are very interested in branching out to those other opportunities because it is fun and obviously lucrative. They have been pitched on many occasions and asked to do a reality show together, but they don’t have much interest in that, but they are very interested in working on another show together, either on camera, off camera or both.”

Thomas Rhett tells CMT that his mother was worried about him getting into the music business. “She was very skeptical about me getting into this whole thing in the first place, obviously for good reason. And now that she’s seen me do it, she’s very proud of me. She’s one of my biggest fans.”

Luke Bryan tells Rolling Stone that he doesn’t worry about protecting his singing voice. “There’s no way for your voice to feel good when you’re doing 280 shows. So now my deal is I don’t worry about it anymore. I’m pretty schedule-oriented on the road, to where I try to sleep in until 9 or 10. I do a lot of business on the phone all day and talk a little too much, but I’ve learned that if I feel [my voice] getting a little tired, I’ll pull it back. But I get off stage, right in the shower for like 15 minutes, just chill out, [and] have a couple of vodka drinks.”

Tyler Hubbard tells the Washington Post that Florida Georgia Line has a motto when it comes to partying. “We like to have a good time but as our manager says, ‘If you’re gonna party like a man at night, you’ve gotta work like a man in the morning.'”

Dylan Scott tells The Huffington Post that his home state of Louisiana holds a special place in his heart. “I grew up here, you know I spent nineteen years of my life just here in Louisiana before I ever ventured out to travel in the United States and see other places. But you know there’s something always special about home, and it always feels different when I do get back to my home state.”

Chris Young tells Rolling Stone magazine that his career got off to a spooky start. “The first thing I learned as a kid was Randy Travis’ ‘Diggin’ Up Bones.’ Kinda morbid for a kid! I played a funeral convention once. York Casket Company pays well, in case anyone’s wondering!”