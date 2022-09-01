Thomas S. Justiss Elementary School and Paris Junior High School has been selected for the Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase SchoolsTM Award

Justiss Elementary and Paris Junior High were named Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase Schools by the Flippen Group. This is the fifth year for Justiss Elementary and second year for Paris Junior High to receive this honor.

Through the National Showcase Schools awards, Capturing Kids’ Hearts recognizes and celebrates schools that go the extra mile each day, creating the social-emotional safety on school campuses that is conducive to learning. 377 U.S. school campuses have been selected as a 2021-2022 Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase School.

Capturing Kids’ Hearts is the premier source of professional development for educators nationwide. Through experiential training, expert coaching, and personalized support, Capturing Kids’ Hearts equips professionals in K-12 education to implement transformational processes focused on social-emotional wellbeing, relationship-driven culture, and student connectedness. Because of the rigor of their evaluation process, the Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase School award is both a high aspiration and an exemplary recognition of excellence.