Thousands Are Still Without Power

Photo – WeatherTap.com

 

More than one million Houston customers are still without power after Hurricane Beryl landed on the Texas coast. They attribute Hurricane Beryl to nine deaths in Texas and one in Louisiana. CenterPoint Energy, which services the area, has restored power to roughly one million people affected by the storm. However, the lack of power in the heat is causing problems for those still not restored. A Heat Advisory is in place for much of South Central and Southeast Texas, with the heat index expected to climb near 105 degrees.

