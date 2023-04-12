Thousands of Cattle Die in Panhandle Dairy Farm Explosion

One worker is in critical condition and at least 18 thousand cows are believed to have died in a massive explosion and fire in a milking unit at a dairy farm in the Texas Panhandle. The explosion happened at the Southfork Dairy Farm in Dimmitt. Early speculation is that methane may have been ignited by overheated electrical equipment used to suck out waste from the holding pens. Dimmitt is about halfway between Lubbock and Amarillo.

Castro County Emergency Management

The Castro County Sheriff”s Office, the Dimmitt, Hart and Nazareth Fire Departments respond to an explosion and fire at the Southfork Dairy Farms located on the 1600 blk of CR 624 which is approximately 11 miles southeast of Dimmitt. Upon arrival it was determined that one person was trapped inside and fire crews were able to locate the person and remove them from the building. The person was flown to the UMC Hospital in Lubbock. All employees were accounted for. Other first responders that responded to the scene: Tulia FD, Muleshoe FD, Springlake FD, Earth FD, and the Sunnyside VFD, Bailey County Sheriff”s Office, Lamb County Sheriff”s Office, Swisher County Sheriff”s Office, Texas State Fire Marshal Office, Texas Highway Patrol, the Texas Department of Emergency Management, Tulia EMS, AMR EMS, Earth EMS, and theUMC Multi-patient EMS ambus. Emergency crews were on scene until after 11 p.m.

