Not actual photo of Bowie County dumpsite. This site is actually in Georgia

At least 20,000 tires were found at an abandoned ten-acre property off Bowie CR 4152 in Simms. Bowie County authorities say the owner of the property picked up tires from Northeast Texas stores and, instead of disposing of them properly, dumped them on his land. The property owner has not been located. Officials said the cleanup could cost $150,000.

