Marshall Police have arrested three in connection with the murder of a 13-year-old boy at about 2:20 am on Sunday. They arrested 35-year-old Donyan Dillard, 21-year-old Devan Hurd, and 32-year-old Jaquavious Robinson, all from Marshall. The arrests came after a joint investigation by multiple agencies. They booked all three men on charges of murder in the death of Tristian Phelps. Witnesses told officers that they heard between 20 and 30 shots fired during the incident.