Titus County arrested three men for child sex crimes. They arrested 53-year-old John E. Holt of Talco, 25-year-old Brandon McClinton-Elmore of Sulphur Springs, and 45-year-old James McElhenny of Plano, charging each with Online Solicitation of a Minor. All three remain in jail. It’s uncertain if the cases are related.