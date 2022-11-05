Three Confirmed Tornadoes, So Far

Tornados confirmed at Athens, Sulphur Springs, and Paris

Sulphur Springs – Photo – Will Wisel

Hughes Springs Fire Department – Photo – Sarah Grissett

Hail at Tawokoni – Photo – Rylie Hill

Athens –

The Athens Steel Building Corporation on Loop 7, and Animal Rescue Shelter damaged. Animals reported safe.

Cason –

Structures destroyed with injuries on FM 144

Hughes Springs –

Fire Department and City Hall, and homes damaged

Idabel –

A lot of damage in the northwest part of McCurtain County with multiple homes damaged in east Idabel.

New Boston –

Businesses and homes damaged, with a gravel company leveled.

Paris –

Communities of Beaver Creek, Caviness, Hopewell, and Powderly had around 50 homes damaged with at least ten injuries.

SWEPCO –

Saturday 9:00 am, 12,758 outage cases

Wood County EC –

Saturday 9:00 am, 132 outage cases most along US 80

Upshur County EC –

Saturday 9:00 am, 747 outage cases most NW of Gilmer