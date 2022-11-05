Three Confirmed Tornadoes, So Far

Tornados confirmed at Athens, Sulphur Springs, and Paris
Sulphur Springs – Photo – Will Wisel
Hughes Springs Fire Department – Photo – Sarah Grissett
Hail at Tawokoni – Photo – Rylie Hill
Athens –
The Athens Steel Building Corporation on Loop 7, and Animal Rescue Shelter damaged. Animals reported safe.
Cason –
Structures destroyed with injuries on FM 144
Hughes Springs –
Fire Department and City Hall, and homes damaged
Idabel –
A lot of damage in the northwest part of McCurtain County with multiple homes damaged in east Idabel.
New Boston –
Businesses and homes damaged, with a gravel company leveled.
Paris –
Communities of Beaver Creek, Caviness, Hopewell, and Powderly had around 50 homes damaged with at least ten injuries.
SWEPCO –
Saturday 9:00 am, 12,758 outage cases
Wood County EC –
Saturday 9:00 am, 132 outage cases most along US 80
Upshur County EC –
Saturday 9:00 am, 747 outage cases most NW of Gilmer