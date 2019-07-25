Three Dead In Anderson County Crash

Troopers responded Wednesday afternoon to a fatal crash on US-287 N, six miles north of Palestine in Anderson County. Preliminary crash investigation revealed that the driver of a 2005 Toyota Camry, driven by Ruby Kwame, 34, of Palestine, was traveling southbound on US-287 when for an unknown reason, the driver drove from the southbound lane into the northbound lane and then continued into the north bar ditch where it struck a trash bin and then a tree. The driver was pronounced at the scene by Judge James Westley and taken to Baily and Foster Funeral Home in Palestine. Two juvenile passengers, ages four, a female, and two, a male, were transported to Palestine Regional Medical Center where they both later died and were taken to Herrington Funeral Home in Palestine. Another juvenile passenger, an eight-month-old female, was transported to Palestine Regional Medical Center in stable condition. The initial report indicates that all were restrained. The crash remains under investigation.