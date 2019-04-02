Three Dead In Harrison County Crash

From DPS Sgt Jean Dark

Monday night at 11:10 PM, Troopers responded to a two vehicle fatal crash eastbound IH-20 approximately eight miles east of the city of Marshall in Harrison County. Preliminary crash reporting indicates that the driver of a 2013 Kenworth truck and towed semi-trailer, was traveling east on IH-20 in the right lane at the 625 mile marker when the towed unit was struck by an eastbound Ford Edge. The impact caused the edge to flip forward coming to rest upside down. The vehicle caught fire, killing the front passenger and the two rear passengers. The driver was transported to LSU Health in Shreveport, LA in serious condition. The investigation is ongoing at this time and no names are available for release until identifications are confirmed and next of kin notified.