Three Dead In Van Zandt County Crash

1 hour ago

 

 

From DPS Sgt Jean Dark

Last night at 7:14 PM, Troopers responded to a two vehicle fatal crash on SH-19, one mile northwest of the city of Edgewood in Van Zandt County.  Preliminary crash investigative report indicates that the driver of a 2006 Dodge Dakota, Jessie Michael Brown, 19, of Fruitvale was  traveling south on SH-19 while a  2018 Chevrolet Cruz driven by Connie McKinley Wells, 61, of Wills Point was traveling north on SH-19.  Brown began passing vehicles in a no passing zone and struck the Chevrolet head-on in the northbound shoulder. 

As a result of the crash, Brown and his 16 year-old male passenger were transported to Christus Mother Francis Hospital-Tyler in stable condition.
Wells was pronounced at the scene by Judge Wade McMillian and transported to Eubanks Funeral Home in Canton.  Two 14 and 11 year old male passengers were also pronounced at the scene by Judges Dunn and Shinn.  Both were transported to Hiett’s Lybrand Funeral Home in Wills Point.  A 12 year-old female was flown to Cooks Childrens Hospital in Dallas in critical condition.
All crash victims show to have been wearing seatbelts.
The crash remains under investigation.

