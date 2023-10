Three people were fatally shot and an additional three were wounded following a shooting at a party in Texarkana over the weekend. The shooting broke out in the backroom of a business after 9 p.m. on Saturday. Detectives have identified the suspect as 20-year-old Breoskii Warren. At last report he remained at large. The shooting began after a fist fight broke out between two men at the location. At least two guns were drawn and shots were fired.