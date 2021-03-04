Three East Texans Sentenced For Narcotics Trafficking

Three East Texans have been sentenced for their roles in an international drug trafficking operation. 36-year-old Rodolfo Javier Falcon of Camp County was sentenced to 30 years in prison and agreed to forfeit $5 million in drug proceeds; 41-year-old Eleazar Martinez Reyes of Camp County was sentenced to 87 months in prison and forfeiture $150,000 in drug proceeds. Twenty-eight-year-old Gerardo Carbrera Ramirez of Franklin County was sentenced to 151 months in prison and forfeited $7,500 in drug proceeds.