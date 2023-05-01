Three Free Evenings of Music at Paris Junior College

A busy week is on tap from the Paris Junior College music department, with free events on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday evenings.

The Spring Voice, Piano and Guitar Student Recital will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 1, in the J. Emory Shaw Recital Hall in the Music Building.

Students of Mrs. Alaina Downing and Dr. Michael Holderer, PJC music faculty, will perform voice, piano, and guitar music from Mozart, Chopin, Rogers and Hammerstein, and more.

The Spring Choir Concert will take place at 7 p.m. in the DeShong Chapel on Tuesday, May 2, with a theme of “To the Stars.”

“The concert will feature compositions that parallel the voyages we make through life,” said Downing, “offering both the singers and listeners thoughtful questions to contemplate. Highlights will include ‘Cricket-Stars’ by Kevin Padworski, ‘Perhaps They Are Not Stars,’ by Robert Schildt (from an Inuit proverb), and our closing number, the exciting ‘Ad Astra’ by Jacob Narverud.

PJC choir members include Sarah Curtis, Nela Dyck, Casey Reineche, Isaac Vaughan, Katela Amador, and Madisyn Padier.

Thursday evening, May 4, features a free recital teaming Holderer with retired music faculty Patricia Fowzer.

“The recital will feature a series of Classical English Melodies arranged specifically for Ms. Fowzer,” said Holderer.

For information on any of the performances, email mholderer@parisjc.edu.

Photo cutline: The Paris Junior College Choir is shown performing at a previous event in the DeShong Chapel.