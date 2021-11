Rodney Edward Petrrea

Hopkins County Deputies responded to a Cumby address after receiving a 911 call from an inactive cell phone. The deputies contacted a man, a woman, and two children leaving the camper trailer, but they denied making the call. Deputies searched the camper and found marijuana, paraphernalia, and then more contraband. They arrested Rodney Edward Petrea, Sr., Carmen Celeste Pickle, and Buddy Louis Sikes. Mugshots are not available for Pickle or Sikes.