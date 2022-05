Henderson County deputies say 3 suspects are now in custody in connection with the death of a man whose body was found in a hand dug grave near Seven Points last week. Twenty-two-year-old Dalan Joe Clowdus of Maybank, 42-year-old Steve Joe Clowdus of Kemp and 47-year-old William David Hux also of Kemp have been charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Murder and Tampering with Evidence. The name of the victim has not been disclosed.