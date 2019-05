Three people have been arrested in connection with a home-invasion armed robbery near Malakoff. Henderson County investigators say those taken into custody were 18-year-old Robert Hocutt Jr, 27-year-old Stetson Hall, and a male juvenile. They were allegedly armed with a knife and gun, and told the victims they were law enforcement officers. Some of the stolen property has been recovered. All three suspects were charged with Aggravated Robbery.