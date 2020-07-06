Three Killed At Marshall

At 4:26 Sunday, there was a two-vehicle fatal crash on US-59, approximately two miles south of Marshall in Harrison County. The driver of a 20116 Ford Expedition, Felecia Sarah-Rach Jefferies, 20, of Marshall, was in the cross over facing east between US-59’s north and southbound lanes in an attempt to turn onto the Liberty cutoff. At the same time, traveling north, the driver of a 2020 Kia Optima, Di’ar M Johnson, 21, of Memphis, TN, was on US-59 in the right (outside) lane. The driver of the Ford failed to yield the right of way to the Kia. The Kia struck the Ford on its right side, and both vehicles entered the east ditch. The Ford rolled over before coming to rest on the east side of US-59 in a private drive. The Kia came to rest facing north in a private drive on the east side of US-59.

As a result of the crash, Judge Oswalt pronounced an eight-year-old female and the unrestrained driver of the Ford. Paramedics transported a ten-year-old male in that same vehicle to LSU Medical-Shreveport in serious condition.

They transported the driver of the Kia to Christus GSMC- Marshall and a passenger, identified as Mason Mitchell, 21, of Memphis, TN, both in a serious condition. Judge Oswalt pronounced another passenger, Edward Corielle Gray, 24, of Bolivar, TN, at Christus GSMC-Marshall, where he later died.