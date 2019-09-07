Three Missing Children

The attached poster is regarding three children who were living in Paris and became the subject of an investigation by the Child Protective Services. The children were in the temporary custody of their grandmother. The biological parents of the children, a Mary, and Kevin Smith picked the children around August 7.

The CPS case investigator reported the children missing on August 26 as CPS had obtained a court order for the return of the children on August 19. CPS believes the children are in Arkansas. Further efforts have proved futile in locating the children, and CPS requested they be reported missing and entered into the national database.

The department has no information regarding any vehicle that may be involved.

Kevin Smith is described as a 32-year-old male, white 5’09 185 hazel eyes and brown hair.

Mary Alice Smith is described as a 31-year-old female, white 5’4 117 with hazel eyes and red hair.

We tried to recall this message because we had someone call in with a possible location. That lead didn’t provide any information that we did not have already.