Three Motorcyclists From Thin Blue Line Die in Kerr County

Several members of the Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club were killed in a Kerr County accident Saturday afternoon. Three motorcycle riders were killed and nine others were critically injured when a driver crossed the center line and ran into the group. He was identified as Ivan Robles Navejas. He was charged with DWI, multiple counts of intoxication manslaughter and multiple counts of intoxication assault. The motorcycle club is part of a national group that is made up of active duty, retired and reserve law enforcement officers. The names of those killed and injured have not yet been released.

