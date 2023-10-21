ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Sandlin Header 2022
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header

Three NE Texas Murder Suspects at Large

 

 

The Red River County Sheriff’s Office asks for the public’s help finding Keari McCain, 28, Quentence Doolittle, 23, and Jack Galbert, 29, who is wanted for murder. Red River County Sheriff’s Office

The Red River County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding three men wanted for murder. Red River County shared fliers from the Lamar County Crimestoppers describing murder suspects Keari McCain, 28, Quentence Doolittle, 23, and Jack Galbert, 29. Harvest Hines, III, 26, a fourth wanted man, has been captured. Anyone with information that leads to the arrest of any men can anonymously contact Lamar County and Red River County Crimestoppers for a cash reward of up to $1,000 at 903-785-TIPS or 903-427-TIPS.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved                                     