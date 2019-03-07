Three-Quarters Of Workers Are Stressed

Stress is unavoidable, but a vast majority of Americans feel unduly stressed at work with 78% of respondents to a new CareerCast survey rating their job stress at seven or higher on a ten-point scale. That’s a jump from the 2017 CareerCast stress survey, which found 69% of responding readers scored their job stress seven or higher. The most common stress factor cited in the CareerCast survey was meeting deadlines (38% of respondents), with growth potential and interacting with the public tied for a distant second stressor at 14% each.

The average American ages 25 to 54 spends 40.3 hours per week at work. That’s approximately one-quarter of the entire week, a third of waking time for those who sleep an average of seven hours per night. Factor in travel to-and-from one’s place of employment and the amount of time dedicated to employment increases further.

CareerCast’s Least Stressful Jobs of 2019 Profession Annual Median Salary Growth Outlook CareerCast Stress Score 1. Diagnostic Medical Sonographer $71,410 23% 5.069 2. Compliance Officer $67,870 5% 5.763 3. Hair Stylist $25,850 13% 6.722 4. Audiologist $75,920 21% 7.280 5. University Professor $76,000 15% 8.421 6. Medical Records Technician $67,870 5% 8.52 7. Jeweler $37,960 -7% 9.0 8. Operations Research Analyst $81,390 27% 9.093 9. Pharmacy Technician $31,750 27% 9.19 10. Massage Therapist $39,990 26% 10.385