Three-Quarters Of Workers Are Stressed

Stress is unavoidable, but a vast majority of Americans feel unduly stressed at work with 78% of respondents to a new CareerCast survey rating their job stress at seven or higher on a ten-point scale. That’s a jump from the 2017 CareerCast stress survey, which found 69% of responding readers scored their job stress seven or higher. The most common stress factor cited in the CareerCast survey was meeting deadlines (38% of respondents), with growth potential and interacting with the public tied for a distant second stressor at 14% each.
The average American ages 25 to 54 spends 40.3 hours per week at work. That’s approximately one-quarter of the entire week, a third of waking time for those who sleep an average of seven hours per night. Factor in travel to-and-from one’s place of employment and the amount of time dedicated to employment increases further.
|CareerCast’s Least Stressful Jobs of 2019
|Profession
|Annual Median Salary
|Growth Outlook
|CareerCast Stress Score
|1. Diagnostic Medical Sonographer
|$71,410
|23%
|5.069
|2. Compliance Officer
|$67,870
|5%
|5.763
|3. Hair Stylist
|$25,850
|13%
|6.722
|4. Audiologist
|$75,920
|21%
|7.280
|5. University Professor
|$76,000
|15%
|8.421
|6. Medical Records Technician
|$67,870
|5%
|8.52
|7. Jeweler
|$37,960
|-7%
|9.0
|8. Operations Research Analyst
|$81,390
|27%
|9.093
|9. Pharmacy Technician
|$31,750
|27%
|9.19
|10. Massage Therapist
|$39,990
|26%
|10.385
|CareerCast’s Most Stressful Jobs of 2019
|Profession
|Annual Median Salary
|Growth Outlook
|CareerCast Stress Score
|1. Enlisted Military Personnel (E3, 4 years experience)
|$26,802
|N/A
|72.579
|2. Firefighter
|$49,080
|7%
|72.375
|3. Airline Pilot
|$111,930
|4%
|61.2
|4. Police Officer
|$62,960
|7%
|51.943
|5. Broadcaster
|$62,910
|0%
|51.269
|6. Event Coordinator
|$48,290
|11%
|51.192
|7. News Reporter
|$39,370
|-10%
|49.955
|8. Public Relations Executive
|$111,280
|10%
|49.475
|9. Senior Corporate Executive
|$104,700
|8%
|48.971
|10. Taxi Driver
|$24,880
|5%
|48.167