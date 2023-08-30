Three Separate Shootings In Texarkana

Waterman Street | Jerome Street

Texarkana Police worked three separate shootings on Tuesday, August 29. It started at 9:00 am when a female shot a male inside a home at Jerome Street. Someone shot two other people at the intersection of E 36th and Hickory Streets in Arkansas. Tuesday afternoon, someone shot three people in the 300 block of Waterman Street. A fourth victim was transported to an area hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound. Police think the fourth victim was involved in the same incident as the other three. Two are in critical condition, while two others are facing non-life-threatening injuries.