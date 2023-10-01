Three Shots To Consider

A cold usually occurs gradually over a few days with low-grade temperatures, coughs, and congestions, and the Flu will come on fairly suddenly. Usually, you have sleepless, restless nights with chills, high fever, and cough, according to MSU Texas Medical Director Dr. Keith Williamson. Aside from the Flu, colds, and COVID-19, he also stressed the importance of protecting yourself against another wintertime bug.

Get a flu shot. Get the new COVID shot when available. If you’re over 60, get the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) shot.

RSV is like the worst cold ever in adults. Infants and older adults are more likely to develop severe RSV and need hospitalization.