Three Texas Dems in Washington Test Positive for COVID

Three fully vaccinated members of the Texas House Democratic Caucus have tested positive for Covid-19. Due to privacy, we don’t know yet who’s affected. We know that one member received a positive result Friday and informed the caucus. They all took rapid tests and all were negative. Then Saturday morning, two more members re-tested…and were positive. Texas democrats left the state Monday for Washington, D.C.- leaving the house without quorum and unable to pass any new voting legislation. And now they’ll have to quarantine- which means more time away from work.