" /> Three Texas Dems in Washington Test Positive for COVID – EastTexasRadio.com
Mark Patrick Header 2020
Momentum Polaris Get Outside Now
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Cypress Basin Hospice Radney Foster June 2021
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Titus Regional Header Oct 2020

Three Texas Dems in Washington Test Positive for COVID

Dave Kirkpatrick 4 hours ago

Three fully vaccinated members of the Texas House Democratic Caucus have tested positive for Covid-19. Due to privacy, we don’t know yet who’s affected. We know that one member received a positive result Friday and informed the caucus. They all took rapid tests and all were negative. Then Saturday morning, two more members re-tested…and were positive. Texas democrats left the state Monday for Washington, D.C.- leaving the house without quorum and unable to pass any new voting legislation. And now they’ll have to quarantine- which means more time away from work.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     