Three Vehicle Crash In Franklin County Claims the Life of 9-Year-Old Mt Pleasant Girl

THe DPS has confirmed that a three vehicle crash olver the weekend on I-30 in Franklin County took the life of a child. The preliminary report indicates that a passenger car was eastbound about a mile from Mt. Vernon when it slowed down because vehicles in front of it were pulling over because of an emergency vehicle stopped on the shoulder. A pickup then struck the passenger car and an SUV. THe 9 year old passenger in the car was pronounced at the scene and the driver was transported to the hospital. No names have been released.
From DPS
Vehicle 1: 2017 Chevrolet Silverado
Driver:
Gary Harper, 57 YOA, of Carrolton, Texas
Seat Belt Worn: Yes
Not Injured
Passenger:
Leanne Harper, 53 YOA, of Carrolton, Texas
Seat Belt Worn: Yes
Not Injured
Vehicle 2: 2017 Honda Accord
Driver:
Jashadrian Morgan, 34 YOA, of Mt. Pleasant, Texas
Seat Belt Worn: Yes
Transported to Christus Mother Francis Medical Center in Sulphur Springs with non-incapacitating injuries
Passenger: Deceased
Juvenile female, 9 YOA, of Mt. Pleasant, Texas
Seat Belt Worn: Yes
Pronounced by: Justice of the Peace Robert Zinn
Passenger:
Juvenile male, 13, of Mt. Pleasant, Texas
Seat Belt Worn: Yes
Not Injured
Vehicle 3: 2020 GMC Terrain
Driver:
Autumn Graves, 45 YOA, of Farmersville, Texas
Seat Belt Worn: Yes
Not Injured
Passenger:
Juvenile male, 14, of Farmersville, Texas
Seat Belt Worn: Yes
Not Injured