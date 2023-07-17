Three Vehicle Crash In Franklin County Claims the Life of 9-Year-Old Mt Pleasant Girl

THe DPS has confirmed that a three vehicle crash olver the weekend on I-30 in Franklin County took the life of a child. The preliminary report indicates that a passenger car was eastbound about a mile from Mt. Vernon when it slowed down because vehicles in front of it were pulling over because of an emergency vehicle stopped on the shoulder. A pickup then struck the passenger car and an SUV. THe 9 year old passenger in the car was pronounced at the scene and the driver was transported to the hospital. No names have been released.

From DPS

Vehicle 1: 2017 Chevrolet Silverado

Driver:

Gary Harper, 57 YOA, of Carrolton, Texas

Seat Belt Worn: Yes

Not Injured

Passenger:

Leanne Harper, 53 YOA, of Carrolton, Texas

Seat Belt Worn: Yes

Not Injured

Vehicle 2: 2017 Honda Accord

Driver:

Jashadrian Morgan, 34 YOA, of Mt. Pleasant, Texas

Seat Belt Worn: Yes

Transported to Christus Mother Francis Medical Center in Sulphur Springs with non-incapacitating injuries

Passenger: Deceased

Juvenile female, 9 YOA, of Mt. Pleasant, Texas

Seat Belt Worn: Yes

Pronounced by: Justice of the Peace Robert Zinn

Passenger:

Juvenile male, 13, of Mt. Pleasant, Texas

Seat Belt Worn: Yes

Not Injured

Vehicle 3: 2020 GMC Terrain

Driver:

Autumn Graves, 45 YOA, of Farmersville, Texas

Seat Belt Worn: Yes

Not Injured

Passenger:

Juvenile male, 14, of Farmersville, Texas

Seat Belt Worn: Yes

Not Injured